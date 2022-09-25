– Valdosta has another option for keeping its cars clean. Patriot Express Car Wash at 3205 Bemiss Road has opened its doors.
– Curate has opened at 134 N. Patterson St. in Downtown Valdosta. The gallery describes itself as “a collective of artists and vintage curators offering original art, decor, furniture, clothing and more.”
– Signs are going up around Remerton for Sport and Print Warehouse on Plum Street. The firm offers T-shirts and sports-related memorabilia.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
