– A new spot for a cuppa joe is in the works for Valdosta. Hug in a Mug Coffee is opening a location in the 1200 block of Baytree Road, across the street from the Ticket Clinic. Hug in a Mug already has another local store at 4165 Bemiss Road.
– The old Fred’s store at 4401 Bemiss Road is being converted into a new location for Gerber Collision and Glass, part of a nationwide chain. The building had been vacant since the Fred’s chain went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2019.
– SL Sausage Company is opening a store in the old Mackey Lumber location on North Oak Street Extension. The business, which began in 2007, already has locations in Leesburg and Cordele. The company’s website describes those spots as country stores offering a wide range of meats, plus jams, jellies, cornmeal, syrups and spices, plus breakfast and lunch plates. An opening date for the Valdosta store was not immediately available.
– The Georgia Department of Labor said in a recent statement that the jobless rate for the area served by the South Georgia Regional Commission — Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware counties — was down to 2.3% in October.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.