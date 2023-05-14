— Another piece of Valdosta’s business history has bitten the dust. The former Gold Plate Restaurant building at 1104 S. Patterson St. has been demolished. The restaurant — long a South Georgia meeting place — had been closed for several years.
— The chemical manufacturing firm CJB Industries at 701 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard has filed a building permit for $4.8 million in additions and site improvements.
— The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for April totaled $4.19 billion for a decrease of $829.5 million, or -16.5%, compared to April 2022, when net tax collections totaled $5.01 billion, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $27.79 billion for an increase of $256.9 million, or 0.9%, compared to the previous fiscal year, when net tax revenues totaled $27.54 billion at the end of April 2022.
Have some business news you would like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.