– Cates Wrecker Service, at 3026 U.S. 41 South, has signed on as a U-Haul dealer, a statement from U-Haul said.
The wrecker service, owned by Lori Cates, will offer U-Haul rental trucks and moving supplies.
Normal business hours for Cates Wrecker are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
– The Copper Closet Boutique held its grand opening Sept. 18 at the Valdosta Mall.
The boutique, a women’s apparel shop, is part of a franchise with stores across Georgia and Florida.
The owners of the Valdosta franchise are Tiame and Allen Weldon, who also own AB Motor Sports, a statement from Copper Closet’s head office said.
– The two Oasis Car Wash locations in Valdosta — one on North Ashley Street near the hospital and the other on Gornto Road across from Publix — have been rebranded as Whistle Express car washes. Records show that the trademark for Whistle Express is held by Express Wash Operations in Charlotte, N.C.
– The old Twin Lakes Tavern building on U.S. 41 in south Lowndes has been repurposed. It is now home to Seasons Church, according to a sign on the building.
The old Tavern had been a south Lowndes staple under various owners for decades before closing in 2014. It later spent about a year as a family steakhouse but the building hadn’t been used for a number of years before the church took over.
