– RNR Tire Express has taken over the former Video Warehouse location at 1500 W. Hill Ave. According to their website, rnrtires.com, the company has more than 100 locations in 23 states and is headquartered in Tampa, Fla.
– EZ Rental Cars and Auto Sales LLC has opened at the former Carl Stone used car lot at 615 N. Ashley St. Owner Kevin White said the auto rental side of the business started as soon as he got his business license in late March, while the sales side should open within a month. EZ Rental is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon.
– An Arizona-based solar power company has taken out a business license in Valdosta. Titan Solar Power of Mesa, Ariz., specializes in solar panel installation on homes, said company assistant manager Lori Pullin. Titan doesn’t have a facility in Valdosta, but needed a local license for Valdosta installations done by its Atlanta branch, she said.
– Sculpt 24 Gym at 3259 Inner Perimeter Road was issued a new business license March 26 under its new owner, Charles Gloster. He said the remodeled gym is open 24 hours, is fully staffed at all times and recently received $500,000 in new exercise equipment.
– A firm called Dent Force, headquartered in Merritt Island, Fla., has taken over the former Eagle Auto Repair garage site on Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park. Their website, dentforce.com, describes them as specialists in repairing automotive damage caused by hail with the use of paintless dent removal. The company was founded in 2005.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
