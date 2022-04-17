– Work has started on the construction of Bree’s Creative Learning Academy on Inner Perimeter Road near the old Valdosta High School campus. The current facility, Bree’s Creative Learning Childcare Center, was established in 2015, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
– Peachtree Immediate Care, a statewide chain of walk-in doctor’s offices run under the Emory Healthcare Network, has a “coming soon” sign up along Inner Perimeter Road across from Walmart, in the same strip of land where I reported last week that a new Chipotle drive-through is on the way. Peachtree had already taken over the former Apple Care medical office in the Winn-Dixie shopping strip on North Ashley Street.
– Valdosta is getting a new Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The new site is on Inner Perimeter Road, in the same patch of land as the above-mentioned Peachtree Immediate Care and Chipotle. The first Tropical Smoothie in town is at 1524 Baytree Road.
– The new Monster Self Storage spot has opened for business on — you guessed it — Inner Perimeter Road at the intersection with Barack Obama Boulevard. Interesting how many businesses are being established or expanding into that area.
– A reader reached out to me to ask about a sign promoting the upcoming Azalea Academy building on Jimmy Rodgers Way off North Valdosta Road. Azalea Academy LLC is listed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office as a childcare center headquartered in Hahira.
– 5 Star Nutrition is opening a store in a new building on Norman Drive across from the Valdosta Mall and next to Popeye’s Chicken. 5 Star Nutrition operates 54 stores selling vitamins and supplements in 20 states. The Valdosta site will share its building with a barber shop and a jewelry store and will open later this month.
– IndiGlo Bodies LLC will soon arrive at 2533 N. Ashley St., Suite A, in the same building hosting Epic Escape Rooms, according to a sign on the building. The health and beauty store will offer such things as vacuum therapy, wood therapy and radio frequency therapy, the shop’s Facebook page said.
Do you have business news you would like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.