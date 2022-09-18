— A sign is up for a new restaurant, The Cornbread Skillet, at a building in the 200 block of North St. Augustine Road. A previous restaurant with the same name had been located at 1406 N. Ashley St.
— The old Gander Mountain big-box building on Norman Drive is being renovated. A sign in front of the store advertises job opportunities for Ashley Homestore. The Gander Mountain store closed in 2017.
— A new tobacco shop, Gift and Tobacco, has opened in the West Hill Plaza at 1407 W. Hill Ave. The store advertises a walk-in humidor.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.