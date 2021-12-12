– The gecko awaits. A new insurance firm, Barrett Family Insurance, had its ribbon cutting at 1571 Baytree Road Dec. 3. Owner Tyler Barrett said the GEICO-associated firm has actually been doing business since August. At the ribbon cutting, GEICO’s mascot, the gecko, was on hand.
– An update from last week’s bit about The Sausage Company’s plans to open a store on North St. Augustine Road: Owner Jackson Krause said that while no firm date has been set, he hopes the store opens in April or May.
Krause said the former tenants, Mackey Lumber, have to finish moving everything from the building to their new location on Murray Road. He also said that while other Sausage Company locations in Cordele and Leesburg offer breakfast and dinner plates, the Valdosta store will concentrate at first on retail store sales for meats and other merchandise, hopefully adding kitchen facilities and cooked food later.
– Sanderson Farms, Inc., which has facilities in Cook County, has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022, according to a statement from the company. The third annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies was selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of over 11,000 U.S. residents, the statement said.
– An investment company called ENT Investment Group LLC has applied for new commercial building permits for more than $3 million of construction at 3350 Country Club Road, in the Summit Pointe area, county records show. The project involves mixed-use shops and condominiums, the records said.
– Work continues on a new Monster Self Storage facility in Valdosta. The new facility is located at intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and North Forrest Street.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.