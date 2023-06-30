VALDOSTA — J.D. Rice has announced his run for mayor of Valdosta.
The retired Valdosta fire chief announced his third mayoral campaign Thursday.
Rice ran for mayor in 2015 against former Mayor John Gayle and in 2019 against incumbent Mayor Scott James Matheson.
Rice said he still sees potential in the city with the need for the right leadership.
“Valdosta needs productive and progressive change,” he said. “I realize that the mayor by themselves cannot do it but they can lead the change.
“We need a leader who has vision that can see our city for what it can be and not what it is.”
Rice discussed the crime rate in Valdosta and said the city could do better.
“Our crime rate is higher than the national average. My ideas are to change the environment,” he said.
“The city can play a vital role in helping and being aggressive because what benefits the citizens will benefit the city. It won’t happen overnight but you have to be progressive, work with the police department and civic groups like Stop the Violence to provide the right resources.”
Rice also spoke of what the city could do for its residents as far as bringing more jobs, attractions, etc.
“We should be progressing at the level of other metropolitan cities with an interstate system, railroads, the third longest runway in the state – we have a lot to offer. We have the opportunity and infrastructure to bring jobs here.
He said the city has a built-in work force with graduates from Valdosta State University, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Georgia Military College, both high schools and other surrounding counties.
“Many people say that young people will not stay in Valdosta. Not true. If there were well-paying jobs here they would stay, if people could see a future here they would stay," Rice said.
"Valdosta is a wonderful place to raise a family and build a career but we have to create the space for that growth.”
Rice addressed the growing issues of homelessness in the city.
“We have to do something about our homeless population, instead of just talking about the problem,” he said. “In Valdosta, there are over 1,000 homeless adults, children and families.
“There are grants and programs that we can apply for to help the homeless population get their lives back together,” Rice said.
He said through his career as fire chief he had the opportunity to build rapport with residents, organizations, businesses, schools and universities.
“I believe what makes me a viable candidate for mayor is that I have been hands on with the community,” Rice said.
Rice is an Army veteran with a 35-year career in the fire service. He was named honorary squadron commander at Moody Air Force Base, appointed by three Georgia governors to serve on various state boards, while serving as a youth softball coach at Southside Recreation Center. He taught at Valdosta High School after his retirement from fire service.
“In my role as a substitute then teacher in the high school I was able to give back and directly impact the lives of my students giving them the avenue to see life after high school,” he said.
His wife, Mechelle, said he is big on family, education and being good at what you do.
The Rices have been married for 20 years. Raising their blended families together after the tragic loss of both of their spouses prior to knowing one another.
“When we met we were able to relate to one another and instantly became best friends. Throughout the years, 'J' has been such a great husband, friend, father, grandfather and educator for our children and grandchildren,” Mechelle said.
She said for the last 20 years, she has watched Rice wake up every morning to read the Bible and pray.
“His faith is very strong. We have both been through so much but his faith has allowed him to be there to support me through the loss of both my sons.
“He has always said that if he worked in the city then he needs to be in the city. We live in the city, our children attend city schools and that’s how strong he feels about supporting the City of Valdosta,” she said.
“His attitude has always been to give your everything to what you are doing and to be number one.”
Rice said the city needs to focus on allowing similarities to bring residents together versus focusing on differences.
“I have to be able to relate to all citizens. It’s going to take a diverse group to make change. Valdosta is a mixture of all ethnicities, economic conditions, age groups and demographics but you cannot just ignore people.
"We may come from different backgrounds but we are all one and we call this place home."
He said, “We need a mayor with vision. I want to be mayor because I see Valdosta and I see the potential for what it has to become.”
