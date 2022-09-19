VALDOSTA — Scott Park filled with music and vendors for the community-wide family reunion Saturday.
The community-wide family reunion is an annual event hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, which invites families to come out for a day of activities, said Yurshema Flanders, chairperson for the community-wide family reunion.
The reunion included bounce houses, a play, music and offered free produce, marriage and family therapy resources and financial literacy materials for families, she said.
This is the first reunion NCNW has hosted since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorney Karla Walker, section president, said, “We are so happy to be back for our ninth annual community-wide family reunion. We were able to plan and put this together in three to four months with the help of our dedicated members."
Walker and Flanders said through a donor Second Harvest of South Georgia provided more than 11,000 pounds of fresh produce to the community for free.
Hargray telecommunications company donated T’s Treats which provided free hot dogs, seafood rice and nachos.
The organization recognized two outstanding community leaders, Caterina Orr and Linda Denton.
“It has been an effort of sisterhood and commitment to service as we each took on a portion to make this event a success,” Flanders said. “There are so many resources, vendors and entertainment for the community to learn about.”
Walker said, “I am grateful to Yurshema and her team of members that put this event together so quickly. It has been very rewarding to see the turn out and the amount of resources provided.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.