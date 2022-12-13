VALDOSTA — Valdosta-Lowndes County Retired Educators Association donated more than 100 toys to the Salvation Army of Valdosta for the Empty Stocking Fund.
“We are so grateful for the donations,” Capt. Judy Chung said. “We could not provide children with a special Christmas without the support of our donors and community partners.”
At the December meeting, Dr. Henrietta Gray, Georgia Retired Educators state president, was the speaker.
Gray is a retired educator and administrator in the Chatman and Polk counties school systems.
“I am thankful to meet with you all as we are focused on the same mission,” she said. “As an educator, I believe we need to reach our children and grandchildren to teach them right and wrong so that they can be active members in society.”
Gray said across the state the association has increased membership by more than 3,000. She said, “The pandemic did not stop you (members) all from recruiting members that align with our goals.”
Gray’s administration motto is: Empower to Serve. The foundational points are prayer, being all in, and building a TEAM — Trust, Expectations, Accountability and Meaningful.
GREA supports March of Dimes, which provides programs and support for moms and babies in communities across the country.
Gray shared her personal story of losing a child after seven months due to a terminal birth defect.
“Our donations will support families like mine who has hundreds of thousands of hospital bills that they are not able to afford,” she said. “Together, we achieve more.”
GREA is committed to raising $35,000 for the March of Dimes in 2023. Each association president has been given the goal to raise $350.
Sharon Walker, VLREA president, said, “We are thankful to Dr. Gray for her leadership platform, ‘empower to serve,’ as she serves communities across the state."
In addition to the March of Dimes, the association raises funds for scholarships on the local and state levels.
Walker said the association has raised $300 for local scholarships, with a goal of $2,000.
The monthly meeting concluded with Christmas carols, fellowship and lunch.
VLERA meets 11 a.m., every second Monday at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave.
