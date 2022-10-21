VALDOSTA — Local government recognizes Nov. 6 as Retired Educators Day in Georgia.
Dr. Demarcus Marshall, a Lowndes County commissioner, presented the Valdosta-Lowndes Retired Educators Association a signed proclamation to promote Georgia Retired Educators Day which will be observed Sunday, Nov. 6, at the meeting held earlier this month.
The proclamation reads, “Georgia Retired Educators Day statewide annual observance is the First Sunday in November ... Do hereby proclaim the day of Nov. 6, 2022, as Retired Educators Day and I call upon the citizens of Lowndes County to observe that day in an appropriate manner honoring retired educators.”
Members also heard a statewide proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp. The proclamation reads, “The governor of the State of Georgia has proclaimed the day of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 as Retired Educators Day in Georgia. ... It is appropriate that a day be designated for citizens to express their appreciation for the contributions that retired educators have made and continue to make for the betterment of human lives and for society.”
Sharon D. Walker, VLERA’s newly elected president, accepted the proclamation from Marshall.
Walker said she was happy to accept the proclamation and the group plans to encourage local churches and organizations in the community to observe Georgia Retired Educators Day.
Following the presentation, Marshall spoke to the VLERA to highlight “hot topics” of the latest happenings with local county business matters.
The VLERA meets 11 a.m., every second Monday at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave.
VLREA goals: “To provide opportunity for support and fellowship among friends and retired educators. To provide an organizational framework through which retired educators can continue their contributions in their communities. To respond to community needs and encourage retired educators to contribute their talents and experience to the community. To familiarize retired and active educators with benefits of membership in the local unit and the state organization,” according to the organization’s mission.
“We invite newly retirees and all Valdosta and Lowndes retirees to join us as we have inspiring programs, great fellowship and a great buffet luncheon after the meetings,” Walker said.
