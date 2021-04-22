VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross of South Central Georgia sponsors the first Dining for Disaster Thursday, April 22.
During the all-day event, restaurants are asked to donate 10% of their Thursday sales to the Red Cross, said Terri Jenkins, chapter executive director.
Dining for Disaster is usually held in Thomasville, according to a statement from the nonprofit.
The funding will be utilized to help with disaster-relief services, according to the organization.
Participating restaurants are 306 North, Covington's Dining and Catering, Cowboy’s, Margarona’s, Mo's Mediterranean Table, The Bistro, Big Nick's on Baytree, Jimmy John's, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering and Uncle Carlo’s, Jenkins said.
