VALDOSTA — The Williamses just want clean water in their home.
When the Williamses moved into their new house, they looked forward to having a new wash-dryer unit, a water dispenser built into the fridge and two upgraded bathrooms in a home they could enjoy. Instead, they are forced to go through 120 bottles of store bought water every few days.
Dwayne and Elaine Williams moved to North Oak Street extension home three years ago to begin the next stages of their lives in a home they deemed “perfect for them” with its spacious backyard, abundance of orange and pecan trees and prime location.
They experienced no issues with the new home until December of last year, when the water utility company, Stoker Utilities LLC, was bought out by Savannah-based Water Utility Management. Since then, the couple noticed their water was discolored, contained noticeable particles and smelled of sewage.
Dwayne said they immediately contacted WUM to correct the issue, but three months later, they still have more questions than answers.
“It has been nothing but this discolored water since they took over. We’ve called numerous times to have this corrected because we shouldn’t have to go through three 40 bottle water cases every nine or 10 days. We have functioning showers, a washer and refrigerated water we can’t even use,” he said.
“Workers have come to the house; they’ve told us they can’t check or touch certain areas due to liability issues, and they do the “stream” test and claim the water is clear. Well, when you put the water in the container, it’s definitely not clear. It’s not getting checked all the way. We just now got sent a bill for $300 from the company, and they expect us to pay up when we haven’t been able to use any of their services. Anytime we’ve tried to call and get something done, we’re either unable to get a hold of anyone or just reminded to pay our bill,” he said.
When WUM workers were cleared to dig in the family’s backyard to examine any potential issues with the piping, they were surprised to learn that neither the old Stoker company nor WUM knew where the pipes were, nor could they figure it out at the moment.
“We dug up our backyard for a long time; still couldn’t find the pipes. Not a single one. The workers speculated that the water valve may be three houses down. It makes me wonder how they are even billing us at this point if they don’t know where the valve is. Full households with families don’t even have a water bill of $100 a month,” he said.
The Williamses aren’t the only ones who said they’re experiencing trouble with their water; numerous neighbors down the North Oak Extension block have reported similar issues.
County officials have received complaints about the issue, but find pursuing action to be a complicated task due to the provider being out of the region.
The affected homes are in Commissioner Demarcus Marshall’s district. Marshall said he has been in contact with the families to come to a resolution, but the situation may require more maneuvering to get any action.
“This is a private company that is not located in the county. Since we’re not the ones actually providing water or utilities to those houses, we’re unable to have control over that. Once Stoker got bought out, the private company was responsible for providing county residents with adequate utilities,” he said.
“We’re looking to hold them accountable, but legalities limit our options. Again, they’re not our utilities, so I’ve been recommending that residents get in contact with the state’s Environmental Protection Division as they have the authority and policies in place to make sure something gets done about this. In general, the county has been looking at adding ordinances that address community wells and ensure food and water quality would be in place to help lessen these types of occurrences. It’s not the easiest to implement because, again, there are legal matters to contend with, but it is something we are looking at.”
In WUM’s eyes, action has already taken place to correct the problem.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Ellis Kirby, chief operating officer of WUM, said the company has been working with North Oak Street residents to increase the quality of their water.
“We purchased the systems back in December and we’ve had a pretty strong repair and maintenance plan on repairing. Repairing lines you know, we’ve done a lot of main repairs of lines and what happens is, when you do these repairs, you know, you turn the systems off and on and it’s, you know, in the pipes, you know, rust or dirt can get in if there’s a leak or whatever and when you do these, it shakes up the line and any water utility is going to flush the lines right to clean that out once they have the repair,” he said.
“So on this one, we worked extensively to shut off and clean the line. and so, on this particular one, we have finished our flushing of the lines and it should be clear based on my report from the field. The issue here is if several customers have some issues with their clothes washer, we work with them to address any follow up.”
Kirby also added that it can take multiple efforts to get customers’ systems flushed and cleaned, and while he is unsure why families like the Williams are still struggling with discoloration after 90 days, the company says it has “been doing a lot of work on the system’s over there to improve the reliability and the quality of the water.”
In response to being unable to find pipes or the water valve for North Oak Street Extension, Kirby said their information is “only as good as the information provided by the seller.”
“We have been on a discovery process to find the shutoff valves and and the pipes and the lines as we move into take over. So, we’re taking notes and taking information as we take over the system, and our goal over time is to update the plans and update our plans so we have sufficient information to find that much quicker as we’ve taken over the system. And, to answer your question about our long term goal, our long term goal is to put oscillation valves for customers who don’t have any ripples off the main line. That would be our long term goal to put valves and meters in in the long term. So not only is their shut off capabilities to their houses, but also the ability to see their usage,” he said.
Kirby said that while the company has been exploring opportunities to work with both Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta, they have not spoken nor worked together on this particular issue since he said the company is generally receiving positive reviews for their improvement in area utilities.
In the meantime, all the Williamses and their neighbors want is clean water.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
