VALDOSTA — The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals hosts its Second Annual “Happy Holidays! Rescue Pets Photo Contest!”
The contest is national in scope and the spirit of the holiday-themed event is “photography with little editing and the celebration of animal welfare, so grab a camera and your rescue animal and start snapping some great photographs,” organizers said in a statement.
Cheri Pearson of San Mateo, Calif., won first place in the 2021 contest. She won for her image of a dog on a present. Her picture was clear, crisp and met the theme, organizers said. Her rescue dog was adopted from Muttville (Senior Dog Rescue), www.muttville.org.
Entries will be accepted between Nov. 1 and noon EST, Dec. 15, organizers said.
Amateur and professional photographers are welcome to submit photographs in two separate categories. Winners will select an animal rescue organization of their choosing to receive a monetary award in the winner’s name. Pictures from last year’s contest can be seen at https://www.burtonfletcherfoundation.org/happy-holidays-rescue-pets-photo-contest-2/.
Winners and qualifying participants will receive certificates in recognition of their winning participation, including a People’s Choice award and honorable mention awards. See the website for full details: www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org.
There are two categories in this contest, amateur and professional, with $1,400 in total prize money to benefit animal rescue organizations. All animals in the contest must have been adopted from an animal shelter, animal rescue organization or in other circumstances of distress.
Fosters are eligible for this contest.
Judging this contest is Javon Longieliere, senior judge, of Javon Longieliere Photography. He is an award-winning national photographer based locally in South Georgia. Longieliere is a certified professional photographer, one of approximately 2,500 worldwide, organizers said. He also possesses the photographic craftsman degree, earned by educating many others in photography.
Contest sponsors include Burton Fletcher of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, Philip Gutherie of Colson Printing Company; attorney Tim Conlon of Conlon Law Group; DesignMaze, website developers and technology experts; Deb Enfinger of Fairway Outdoor; Diane Hotchkiss of Sunrise Irrigation & Landscaping; Arthur Rush of Berry Global; Clarence Spires, Realtor, ReMax Realty, Valdosta; Michael A. Delaney, DVM, and April Mathis, DVM, of Azalea City Animal Hospital; and Johnny Dukes, CPA, of Brandon, Rackley & Dukes.
