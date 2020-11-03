VALDOSTA – The polls closed at 7 p.m. and according to early results of the State Senate District 8 and House District 176 races, Republican candidates are leading the race.
With only some of the counties reporting, Senate District 8 Republican candidate Russ Goodman is leading the charge with 17,440 votes with Democratic candidate Treva Gear following at 10,922 votes.
This district covers Thomas, Lowndes, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Clinch counties. Only three of those counties – Brooks, Cook, Lanier and Echols – have completely reported.
Lowndes is still not reporting.
This is a combination of 4,798 election day votes, 10,612 absentee votes and 12,952 advanced voting votes.
No provisional votes were counted as of 9:37 p.m.
House District 176 incumbent Republican Rep. James Burchett leads the race with 10,303 votes with Democratic candidate Evans Primus Jr., receiving 3,993 votes.
This count is comprised of 3,277 election day votes, 3,264 absentee votes and 7,755 advanced voting votes.
District 176 covers four counties– Lowndes, Atkinson, Ware and Lanier. Lanier, Ware and Atkinson are the only two counties that have completely reported with Ware partially reporting and Lowndes not reporting yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.