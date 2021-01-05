VALDOSTA – With all Lowndes County voting precincts reporting Tuesday night, Republican candidates dominated the election in Lowndes County.
Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler faced down Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, with the GOP senators leading in Lowndes County.
Perdue received 22,162 votes – 8,931 Election Day votes, 2,456 mail-in votes and 11,675 advanced voting ballots. Ossoff, his opponent, received 16,887 votes – 3,465 Election Day votes, 5,060 mail-in votes and 8,362 advanced voting ballots.
The race saw Perdue receive 56.75% of the votes compared to Ossoff’s 43.25% in Lowndes County.
Loeffler received 22,154 votes – 8,022 Election Day votes, 2,457 mail-in votes and 11,675 advanced voting ballots. Warnock received 16,902 votes – 3,468 Election Day votes, 5,060 mail-in votes and 8,734 advanced voting votes.
Loeffler received 56.72% of the votes over Warnock’s 43.28% in Lowndes County.
Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr., Republican incumbent for Georgia Public Service Commission District 4, faced off against Democrat candidate Daniel Blackman.
Unofficially, McDonald took Lowndes County with 22,221 votes – 8,075 election day votes, 2,484 mail-in votes and 11,662 advanced voting votes – 57.38% overall.
Blackman received 16,506 votes – 3,346 Election Day votes, 4,926 mail-in votes and 8,234 advanced voting votes – 42.62% overall.
Ten out of Lowndes 13 precincts reported as unofficially siding with the Republicans.
The other three – Precincts 6 (Mildred Hunter Community Center), 11 (Jaycee Shack Community Center) and 13 (Mt. Calvary Baptist Church) – unofficially sided with the Democratic candidates.
All early voting absentee ballots have been counted; however, Election Supervisor Deb Cox said they’ll be counting those collected on Election Day in the coming days.
No provisional votes have been counted either but Cox said they’re expecting to count them by 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Voters sending in provisional ballots – military – have until Friday to send them.
The official count won’t be out until next week, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Statewide, a winner had not been declared at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.