ATLANTA — In a bill designed to address gaps in incomplete criminal records, Republican lawmakers slid in an 11th hour provision to the bill that authorizes the GBI to investigate elections.
The provision was suddenly added to the “Criminal Record Responsibility Act" (SB 441) on Monday, receiving final approval in the legislature with just 15 minutes left into the session.
On page 13 of the 17 page Criminal Record Responsibility Act, a section smuggled in on Monday allows the GBI to issue subpoena to any person, and for documents or items from electronic devices in investigating elections. Failure to obey a subpoena may be punished as contempt of court, the bills states.
During a Senate committee meeting March 29, the committee voted to take out the GBI section of a proposed election bill, HB 1084. That bill had previously received approval in the House along party lines.
Those against the GBI involvement in elections have said the move would cause intimidation of voters and elections officials, and embolden conspiracy theorists.
“Tonight’s rushed passage of SB 441 is the clearest sign yet that Georgia Republicans care more about appeasing conspiracy theorists and perpetuating the Big Lie than they do about upholding our democratic institutions,” stated Cianti Stewart-Reid, executive director of Fair Fight Action, a national voting rights organization. “Any Georgia leader who claims to care about protecting our democracy —and ensuring that all Georgia voters can cast their votes free from intimidation—must stand with election workers and voting rights advocates by calling on (Gov. Brian) Kemp to veto this legislation.”
The bill approved along party lines on Sine Die: 98-69 in the House, and 33-22 in the Senate.
Following the bill’s approval, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who led the bill, lauded its passage, but did not acknowledge the added elections language.
The bill calls for forming a “Criminal Case Data Exchange Board” to create and oversee statewide electronic reporting process for criminal justice agencies, clerks of court, probation and parole supervision offices.
“When judicial leaders do not have a complete picture of an individual’s criminal history, the safety of our community is compromised,” Duncan stated in an announcement.
SB 441 also updates the responsibilities related to disposition filings for district attorneys and solicitors-general.
“Ensuring access to updated criminal records is a crucial public safety issue not only for the judicial system, but for potential employers, housing companies and occupational licensing boards who require a criminal background check,” stated Republican Sen. Bo Hatchett, who carried the bill in the Senate.
