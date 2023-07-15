VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart has settled in as the district’s 11th superintendent.
Lockhart was sworn in at the June 27 board of education meeting. He officially began duties July 1.
“I am absolutely elated to serve as Valdosta City Schools 11th superintendent,” he said.
“We have a lot to be proud of at Valdosta City Schools. We are known as the winningest football team but looking at our International Baccalaureate Program, STEM Academy, performing arts center and all of the things that Valdosta City Schools does and will do is a testament to our winning ways in every area.”
Lockhart has been in education for 26 years. Throughout the years, he has served in administration at the elementary, middle, high school and central office levels in rural, urban, suburban and metropolitan districts.
“Over the past 26 years of my career, I have been very fortunate to serve in a lot of school turnaround efforts,” Lockhart said.
Recently, Lockhart served as Dooly County Schools superintendent clearing the district of a low performing rate designation. In previous districts, he turned around a low performing elementary and high school as the principal.
Lockhart said with the strong system at VCS, he plans to lead the district to greater heights.
“I am very excited about meeting our students and getting to know each of them. It is very important for the students to know me as their superintendent by name and by face,” he said. “Our students need to know that there are adults they can count on, trust and have their best interest.
“It takes a village in order to raise a child; I will be working closely with our community, civic groups and churches trying to get to know them and collaborating to ensure that we are providing our children with the best resources both in school and out of school.”
In addition to putting students first, Lockhart said he cannot wait to meet and build relationships with the “ones who truly make a difference,” the faculty and staff of each school.
Lockhart is joining the Wildcat family, along with his real family.
His wife, Dr. Terrie Lockhart, will join the district as a program director and his youngest son, Isaiah, will be attending Valdosta High School.
“We believe in being invested in Valdosta City Schools. We are fortunate to say that we work, live, play and will worship within the city. It is important that we invest in this community because it is investing so much in our family,” he said.
When Lockhart refers to “play time” that includes spending quality time with his family, especially if that means visiting a museum or watching action shows and movies.
“I love history. I love learning about things, visiting museums or reading about military history, specifically,” he said. “I love action and adventure movies and shows. I am a child at heart which allows me to connect to students.”
Lockhart said the focus for the 2023-24 school year is vision, values and victory.
“We are going to do our very best to ensure all students are successful. I define success as achievement, well-being and performance,” he said.
“We are going to make sure all of our students get the best opportunities to live the kind of life that they would like once they grow older.”
The district plans to hold a meet-and-greet session at the end of the month to formally introduce Lockhart to the community.
Lockhart said, “I would like the community to know I am approachable, personable, and I am here for them. I love being able to feel comfortable knowing that I am being supported by others when I need help. I want the community to know we are here to listen and support as best we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.