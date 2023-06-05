VALDOSTA – Bruce Hall of REO Speedwagon looks for that fine line of giving audiences exactly what they want and keeping the classic rock hits fresh for the band.
“Some people want to hear a song exactly like it was recorded,” REO Speedwagon’s bass player said in a phone interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. “But when a band records a song, it’s still a young song. After time, you think of ways you can do it better. Sometimes, something new happens during the sound check and we’re like let’s try it this way.
“We can’t turn it into a jazz song, of course. We want to keep the style in the structure of the songs. ... But it’s fun giving a song a little bit of fresh air. ... It’s fun to mess with it.”
Still, Hall said REO Speedwagon knows the audience is paying to hear the hits, adding the band will deliver the goods Saturday evening, June 10, playing Wild Adventures Theme Park.
Hits such as “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On The Run,” “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” etc.
REO Speedwagon formed in 1967, according to a band bio, signed a recording contract in 1971. Vocalist Kevin Cronin joined in 1972. Hall joined the band in 1977. The band toured and recorded relentlessly. In 1980, REO Speedwagon released the album “Hi Infidelity,” which included “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”
“That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States,” according to the bio. “From 1977-89, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Dave Amato (guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert.”
With 40-50 years of playing together for some of the members, Hall said being “in a band is like a marriage. We’re bonded by the music but the relationship is based on respect. ... We get along great. Me and Kevin have a lot of the same interests in music so it’s great to write and play songs together. ... There’s a lot of give and take.”
Asked why REO Speedwagon still isn’t in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Hall said it would be an honor to be included but cites the Diamond Award with 10 million-plus records sold in the U.S., still playing 100-plus live shows a year and seeing audiences sing along during the shows as his incentive to keep performing.
“We hear stories about we’re part of people’s lives,” he said. “We’re playing these concerts and everybody is singing back the words to us. ... and it’s generations.
We see a lot of young people. I’ll see these young people singing along and think, This song is at least two times as old as you are. We love to see it, all of these generations together.”
REO Speedwagon is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Old Clyattville Road. More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
