REMERTON – Remerton police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in a parking lot early Sunday morning.
Remerton Police Lt. Derrick Sinclair said officers received the call at about 12:20 a.m.; at the scene, police found shell casings but no shooting victim.
Police learned the victim had been transported by a personal vehicle to South Georgia Medical Center.
Due to the complexity of the crime scene, Sinclair said the Remerton Police Department called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and both agencies are working the case together.
Sinclair said any photos, videos or information from anyone who may have been present would be beneficial to finding out more about the case.
The Remerton Police Department can be reached at (229)247-2320 or via e-mail at investigations@cityofremerton.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.