VALDOSTA – A Valdosta hospice recently paid tribute to 38 military veterans who died while in its care within the past year.
Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House held a brief ceremony Friday at its Pineview Drive facility in observance of Memorial Day.
Nineteen Army soldiers, seven Navy sailors, nine Air Force airmen and three Marines were honored.
As hospice staff entered a back patio, they were met with a sign that read “Remembering the Fallen.”
The staff members took turns lighting candles in honor of the 38 service members at the beginning of the ceremony.
Nearby, “Lest We Forget” was inscribed on a red poppy pinned to a red, white and blue ribbon that had white stars.
Stephen Blanton, senior vice commander of American Legion Post 13, explained the meaning of the poppy. The symbol is recognized on May 28, National Poppy Day.
Blanton said the poppy, a red flower that began to flourish in 1915, became significant during World War I.
According to the American Legion’s website, “the red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.”
Jessica Duby, hospice grief specialist, reflected on the fallen veterans who died while at Hospice of South Georgia.
“These men and women have journeyed to the beyond to rejoin those who courageously laid down their lives for our freedom,” she said.
She read a poem, “Freedom Isn’t Free,” by Kelly Strong.
Before a prayer, Lindsey Rogers, hospice senior marketing specialist, helped conclude the ceremony with a story she said hones in on the sacrifices of military members.
The Memorial Day observance was held in lieu of the hospice’s We Honor Veterans program, which was paused because of the pandemic.
We Honor Veterans is a program organized by Hospice of South Georgia in partnership with the American Legion.
“We do ceremonies; we do a lot of community education; we do a lot of outreach as far as educating ourselves on the special needs of veterans,” Rogers said in a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Hospice members present a certificate to the veterans, pin an American flag on them and have them write their names, branches and dates served on a military flag during the ceremonies.
“This is for us to always remember them and we hang it at (Langdale) House,” Rogers said in the previous interview.
Legion members then give them a challenge coin that reads: "In appreciation of your military service and sacrifice, thank you. From your fellow veterans at the American Legion.”
Following the coin is a salute as a sign of respect between veterans. Moody Air Force Base Honor Guard joins the observance when the veteran is a former airman.
Visit https://bit.ly/2TkNVL3 to learn more about We Honor Veterans.
