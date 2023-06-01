ATLANTA – A Korean War soldier missing for 73 years has been returned to and buried in Georgia after his remains were recently identified through dental and DNA analyses.
Army Corporal Luther H. Story of Buena Vista was killed during a large-scale attack by the North Korean People’s Army on Sept. 1, 1950, in South Korea, according to a White House statement.
Story’s fellow comrades said he displayed bravery during combat after which his remains could not be located or identified, nor was he recorded as being taken prisoner. His father accepted Story's Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest award — on his behalf in a ceremony at the Pentagon on June 21, 1951.
According to the White House, statements in Story’s Medal of Honor citation read: “he fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades into the truck. Out of grenades, he crawled to his squad, gathered up additional grenades, and again attacked the vehicle ... During the withdrawal the company was attacked by such superior numbers that it was forced to deploy in a rice field ... (he) was wounded in this action, but, disregarding his wounds, rallied the men about him and repelled the attack. Realizing that his wounds would hamper his comrades, he refused to retire to the next position but remained to cover the company’s withdrawal. When last seen he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault.”
On Jan. 16, 1956, after Story, 19, could not be associated with any of the remains exchanged by both sides during Operation GLORY in 1954, Story was declared unrecoverable, the White House stated.
However, in June 2021 after digging up 652 Korean War "Unknowns" from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency inspected a set of remains recovered near Sangde-po, South Korea.
The White House states that scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used dental and anthropological analyses and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis to positively identify Story’s remains among those remains from South Korea.
A funeral service with full military honors was held at Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville on Memorial Day (May 29), according to his obituary.
“The supreme sacrifice and heroism of Corporal Luther Story is illustrative of the freedom, security and prosperity the South Korean people have today,” the White House and Republic of Korea statement said. “Both countries will continue making every effort to identify service members missing in action like Army Corporal Story.”
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,500 American soldiers remain missing or identified from wars since World War II in the late 1930s. An estimated 7,500 of them remain missing from the Korean War.
