VALDOSTA – There are only a few days left to sign up for fall sports with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority.
VLPRA’s registration deadline is midnight Monday, Aug. 28, for soccer, baseball, softball, tee ball and girls’ volleyball, authority representatives said in a statement.
Baseball, softball and tee ball are open to children as young as 3 years old up to 12-year-olds. Sign-up fees include a shirt and hat.
The fall league does not require a draft and coaches can bring their own teams, authority representatives said.
Volleyball is school-based for fifth to eighth graders and includes a uniform. Soccer is also school based and is open to children as young as 3 up to kids in eighth grade.
Participants who aren’t in kindergarten yet will sign up for the pre-K league, authority representatives said. Soccer registration includes a jersey and socks.
While youth football and cheer are fall sports, registration for those activities closed in July.
Parents can sign their children up for soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball or tee ball at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s youth athletics office, 1901 N. Barack Obama Boulevard.
“VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches,” authority representatives said. “Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet and pass a background check.”
For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office, (229) 259-3507.
