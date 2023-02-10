PEARSON – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at The Venue, 319 Albany Ave. W.
Meeting is open to the public, commission representatives said in a statement.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain likely. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 10:59 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.