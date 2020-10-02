VALDOSTA — Any fans who may have purchased a ticket for the canceled Valdosta game against Thomas County Central can now receive refunds.
Tickets can be returned to the Wildcat Ticket Office, 1204 Williams St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, according to school officials.
All season ticket holders will be credited for the 2021 football season unless there is a makeup game, in which case, holders will be able to use the TCC ticket for entrance to that game.
Additional questions can be directed to Anqunette Carter-Keel in the Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office, (229) 671-6049.
