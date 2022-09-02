VALDOSTA – The Valdosta American Red Cross has unveiled its new state-of-the-art Bio center.
The opening of the Bio Med Staging Center will mean, for the first time, all Red Cross services will be housed under one roof.
The new facility will help increase efficiencies by allowing blood drive supplies, used at area blood drives, to be stored in a centralized location and then be packaged and sent to a processing center to be tested and distributed throughout Georgia in a more timely manner. Terri Jenkins, executive director for South Central Chapter, said, “This is a true representation of the ‘One Red Cross’ and I could not be more proud of this renewal of vows, so to speak, between humanitarian services and blood services. It is an exciting thing. Blood drives can take place at this location as well as training classes.”
The new center will be the home of Red Cross services such as disaster services, bio med, training services (CPR/first aid classes, etc.) and service to Armed Forces.
The facility will allow staff to plan and strategize programs that focus on educating, preparing and responding to disasters as well as collecting life-saving blood products.Valdosta American Red Cross said it is excited for partners, donors, officials and the community to visit the new facility.
As the Red Cross strives every day to keep expenses down in order to carry out its mission to the communities it serves, Jenkins said, being under one roof will accomplish this goal and it is designed to streamline operations for future endeavors.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the new facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Chamber representatives who were on hand for the celebration talked about the importance of the Red Cross to the entire community and congratulated Jenkins and staff on the milestone.
The Valdosta American Red Cross Bio Med Staging Center is located at 385 Connell Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.