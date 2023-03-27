VALDOSTA – South Georgia residents can help people affected by the deadly tornadoes that struck Mississippi this past weekend.
"The American Red Cross is deeply saddened by the loss of life and the incredible devastation brought by the horrific tornadoes," Jackie Shoemaker, American Red Cross executive director, South-Central Georgia, said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this disaster.
"We are working around the clock with our partners to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, meals, emotional support and comfort in the face of this deadly tornado. We have mobilized relief supplies and disaster workers and are working with local and state officials to help ensure people get the help they need."
Donors can help people affected by disasters such as storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief, according to the Red Cross statement. A gift "enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small."
Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The Red Cross is not accepting donations of food, household items, or clothing — as they cannot be distributed by Red Cross teams.
"Right now, financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most – and give people the flexibility to purchase what they need," according to the Red Cross.
