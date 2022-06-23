VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross has several blood donation events scheduled for Lowndes and Tift counties.
They include:
– Front Foyer, 385 Connell Road, Valdosta, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
More information on offers, to schedule an appointment, etc., visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Valdosta to schedule appointment.
– Valdosta Community Blood Drive, conference room, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., Valdosta, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
More information on offers, to schedule an appointment, etc., visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Mathis to schedule appointment.
– Hahira Community Blood Drive, Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main St., Hahira, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
More information on offers, to schedule an appointment, etc., visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter HAHIRA to schedule appointment.
– Tifton First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 404 Love Ave., Tifton, 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
More information on offers, to schedule an appointment, etc., visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter tiftonfbc to schedule appointment.
