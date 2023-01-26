VALDOSTA – Recoil Trampoline Park unlocks phase four of its expansion with a new arcade.
Earlier this month, Recoil Trampoline Park revealed its newly renovated space with nearly 80 different single-player and two-player arcade games.
In an earlier interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Trent Coggins, owner, said phase one was the trampoline park, phase two was the laser tag and phase three was Hyperdeck.
Coggins said the arcade allows players to purchase credits on a card which they use to play games and collect tickets to spend in the redemption store.
Brailey Weaver and Brent Hospedales, Recoil employees, said opening weekend was one of the busiest times they can remember.
Weaver has been with Recoil since its opening and Hospedales joined the team in May 2022.
“It has been such a great experience watching everyone’s reactions to the new games and the layout,” Weaver said.
Hospedales said, “Since the launching of the virtual reality feature, we have seen an increase in college students and adults that come in which I think will continue with the arcade expansion.”
They said one child earned 6,000 tickets during opening weekend, giving that child the opportunity to purchase any item in the redemption store.
Coggins said the redemption store allows children to be in charge of their shopping experience.
Recoil is the largest trampoline park and arcade in South Georgia at 5,400 square feet. The park offers multiple experiences to Valdosta and surrounding counties.
Coggins said Valdosta and the surrounding counties have been extremely supportive from the beginning; however, people have traveled from all over to jump and play.
“Our reach truly expands beyond what our metropolitan area is,” Coggins said, “We want to be the premier place for good, clean, affordable fun in South Georgia.”
In addition to the new arcade, the Hyperdeck virtual reality experience is receiving a new game.
It will be a Zombie experience, geared toward the 13-plus players.
“The arcade is truly featured around the Hyperdeck experience, which has been great for the traffic and flow of everything,” Coggins said.
Coming soon Recoil Trampoline Park will be adding to its party experiences with arcade packages.
