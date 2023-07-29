VALDOSTA — Brenda McCrae, private chef and mother of six, took a leap of faith to change the trajectory of her career.
“If there is something that you want to do write it down, step out on faith and ask God to direct your path,” she said.
In September 2022, McCrae applied for the Disney Culinary Program. She heard back immediately and began the process of preparation to move to Orlando, Fla.
The Disney Culinary Program is a six-month learning component that is designed to give participants unparalleled enhancements to their academic and professional careers through experiential learning, attending in-classroom experiences and networking with leaders and executives across the company, according to Disney.com.
In addition, participants are allowed to live in a Disney-owned property in Orlando. According to Disney.com, only 20% of Disney Culinary applicants are accepted.
McCrae began her Disney experience in June, leaving behind her children ages 18, 15, 9, 6, 4 and 3.
“It was tough to leave my kids, but once your mind is made up, just do it. We don’t get young, we only get older so I had to take the opportunity,” she said.
“It is the opportunity of a lifetime that will allow me to change my life and my kids lives. I am able to be a role model to them to go get the things that they want.”
McCrae, better known as “Chef D,” owner of Days of the Week, serves as a personal, private and small catering chef in the Valdosta area.
“My desire is to own a soulful business and eatery that offers good service and exquisite comfort food served in a special way,” she said.
She added her favorite component to culinary art is the plating, which she feels elevates the dining experience.
McCrae said she is just a small town girl with big dreams to dominate and change the culinary community not just in the small town of Valdosta but across the world.
“I want to be able to offer larger cooking classes, grocery shopping tips and give back to the community through food,” McCrae said. “We have so many that go without hot meals or any meal. When you feed someone good food from the heart, they feel it.”
McCrae began at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College culinary arts program in 2020. She said from the beginning she told her instructor that she was interested in completing a Disney internship.
“I needed to go somewhere I wouldn’t be comfortable. I had never been in any other kitchen besides my own and I wanted that challenge and experience,” she said.
“My skills as a chef have skyrocketed since I attended Wiregrass culinary program and it has opened so many doors for me.”
McCrae is a United States Army Reserve veteran. She has battled with the hurt of leaving her children for deployment and transitioning from military to civilian life.
“I am an advocate for veteran transition; many veterans have an issue with seeking help because of our pride,” McCrae said. “By starting my own business it has shown me a lot of the opportunities for us.
“I have been the person that didn’t want to ask for help but now a lot has changed for me and I am able to speak freely.”
McCrae said one of her goals through her culinary skills and business is to learn more about hospitality and dining experience to bring a new business to the area. She enrolled in a five-week leadership program at Disney, which will teach her the “behind the scenes” of owning a business such as hospitality, management, communication, etc.
“I am taking this program serious to better my leadership skills, networking abilities and of course my culinary skills. At the end of this I want to be different.”
Though she is away, McCrae said she is still parenting from Disney but she is thankful to her “village” of friends and family for taking care of her children and allowing her to live her dream.
“Anybody can do it; you just have to believe in yourself first,” she said.
“I encourage anyone if you have the desire to cook do not let anyone discourage you from attending school because a technical college or culinary arts program can significantly enhance your skills.”
