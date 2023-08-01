VALDOSTA — John Rayford was honored for his service to the community as the director of Pinevale and Mildred Hunter Community centers.
Serwa Collins, Pinevale Youth Center attendee, presented a moment of reflection “I Remember.”
Collins said, “I am so grateful that you had the impact that you had on us ... because of you I learned a lot of life lessons like hard work and dedication.
“The celebration theme is ‘allowing you to smell your flowers,’ the empty vase represents us and the flowers represents what you poured into each of us. We want to give you your flowers today while you can smell them.”
Collins read words from those who could not be in attendance which was accompanied by a presentation of single flowers from other attendees.
A joint proclamation followed from Lowndes County and the Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, alongside Valdosta City Council members Vivian Miller-Cody and Sandra Tooley.
Matheson presented the proclamation declaring July 29 of each year John Wesley Rayford Day in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Miller-Cody and Collins worked in partnership with the City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority and the community to celebrate and honor Rayford for his community.
George Page, VLPRA executive director, said, “Mr. Rayford, you have made a major league difference in the lives of thousands of children in Valdosta-Lowndes County ... we all should strive to leave such a positive impact on the community as you have.”
There was a moment of reflection from past Pinevale coaches and staff. Each person said, “Rayford was quiet but he always had a plan, he had compassion and he made an impact.”
Rayford said, “When I reflect back on my days at Pinevale there were few bad days. I enjoyed every one of the children even with the challenges, because my staff made the job easy.
“It was such a privilege. I enjoyed working with the City of Valdosta, many children have challenges but while I was director we didn’t settle differences with arguments. I could talk to each of them in such a way that they would understand. The kids wanted to be here and I wanted them to be here.
“Though times have changed, there is still hope today. We have to continue to work with our kids and meet the challenges that they have. I enjoyed doing what I was doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.