VALDOSTA – Charlotte Foster is well aware of Oliver Twist's most famous line.
Reference it and she recites: "Please sir, I want some more."
Charlotte plays the title character in Drama Kids Theatre Guild's production of "Oliver! Jr." with three performances scheduled this weekend. The "junior" designation denotes an abridged version of a musical adapted to be performed by children for children.
Oliver is 11 years old and Charlotte said she is 8. Ashley Grover, show director and choreographer, said Charlotte is "amazing. She's so good."
Since the start of school in August, Grover has worked with 41 children, mostly elementary school and middle school ages with a few high schoolers, preparing them for the famed musical based on Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist."
The famous "more" line sets the tone for the musical.
"Through those famous words asking for a bit more gruel, a malnourished orphan named Oliver Twist is cast out of the grim 19th century workhouse where he lives," according to a synopsis provided by Lu Baxa and Maggie Smith, Drama Kids producers. "The young boy eventually falls in with a friendly gang of pickpockets and their leader, Fagin. Oliver quickly discovers he is not fit for a life of crime and discovers the life he was meant to live all along."
Drama Kids Theatre Guild formed a few years ago. The Valdosta-based theatre troupe performed "Willie Wonka" last fall and staged "Mary Poppins" in the spring. "The Sound of Music" is scheduled for spring 2023, Baxa said.
Grover said all children who auditioned for "Oliver!" were included in the production.
Jessica Foster, music director, ran the cast through voice exercises by singing the opening song, "Food Glorious Food." The voices are bold and harmonic, filling the auditorium of the Valdosta Performing Arts Center.
Audiences may also ask for more.
THE CAST: Emmett Hamblin, Anne Wardwell, Charlotte Foster, Brody Mowatt, Maelee Baltrus, Dawnna Spellman, Tristan Thomas, Gunner Smith, Elizabeth Foster, Olivia Fowler, Kinsley Brock, Audrey Fosdick, Reese Dorminey, Jeremy Litster, Corynn Hyder, Rebecca Turner, Veda Houchins, Claire Wolfe, Ryleigh Kate Matthews, Chris Litster, Evan Slone, Baxa Campbell, Abby Jo Hamblin, Noah DeVine, Sam Butler, Jacob Litster, Jayden Gilbert, Esther Miller, Audrey Thompson, Valerie Torres, Taylor DeLoach, Mackenzi Cole, Amelea DeCoudres, Aubrey Washburn, Veda Houchins, Megan Raabe, Iris Cleary, Lilly Cleary, Flint Fosdick, Austin Gilbert, Samiyah Payne, Brielle Gilbert.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Lu Baxa, Maggie Smith, producers, costume design; Ashley Grover, director, choreographer, lighting design; Jessica Foster, music director; Baxa Campbell, assistant music director; Lillabeth Mason, guest choreographer; David Smith, Maggie Smith, set & prop design; Emily Stoutamire, costume manager; Jenn Brock, Baxa Campbell, Katie DeCoudres, Whitney Slone, costume assistants; Kristy Litster, seamstress; Ashley Grover, Maggie Smith, stage managers; Wendell Campbell, Cindy Godwin, David Smith, Maggie Smith, set construction; Maggie Smith, technical director; Ellie Dorminey, prop master; Wendell Campbell, Carrie Dorminey, Ellie Dorminey, Melany Jackson, David Smith, Weston Thompson, stage crew; Rich Wardwell, Jenny Warren, sound board operators; Delancey Hsu, music board operator; Aaron Dorminey, light board operator; Lu Baxa, Jenny Warren, printing; Emily Stoutamire, photographer; Jessica Baltrus, Julie Wardwell, Jenny Warren, front house managers.
Drama Kids Theatre Guild presents Lionel Bart's "Oliver! Jr." 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard. Tickets: $15. More information: Visit www.dramakidsvaldosta.com.
