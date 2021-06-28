VALDOSTA – Aaron Winston Jr., speaking to the teens at the Boys and Girls Donald F. Reames Teen Center, said whether it’s “zaza, runts, loud, molly, etc.” he understands the interest in those things.
When he was their age, Winston said he was a drug dealer. Winston understands that peer pressure is involved in the process leading to interest in drugs and gangs.
As founder and chief executive officer of Reach Two, he said he wants to keep kids safe from these dangers.
“For a lot of you all, it’s a part of you all’s environment (and) it’s all you all see,” Winston said. “That’s all you know and a lot of times you pattern your life after that – chasing the money, chasing the bag.”
It’s a cycle that leads to bullying and violence with a person either being the aggressor or the victim of it, he said. But everybody meets their match someday, embarrassing and shaming them.
When running in the field of drugs and violence, a person will only meet a dead end.
Winston said he used to push about 10-15 kilos of cocaine in Valdosta, but one day, he was busted for it. No one told him he would go to prison for it.
“All you (end up) sitting there to do is be a bag for someone else who really doesn’t care about you,” Winston said.
A close friend of Winston’s, someone he considers his nephew, Carlos Jackson, said he went through something similar to Winston.
Jackson was a Crip who eventually went to prison in his younger days. He said his fellow gang members weren’t there for him but his mother was.
“I go to jail, guess what? My Crip homies weren’t there. You know who came? Ma Dukes,” Jackson said.
He remembers getting sent to prison for 15 years where he faced getting stabbed, almost getting killed trying to take up for his fellow gang members. Jackson asked the group of more than 50 teens what his gang members did in response.
They said they ran. Jackson said they were right. His mother came to see him after the attack. He remembers specifically during that time a phrase from his grandmother.
“I thought it was gang (but) grandma told me one day can’t ne’er a man want and have what’s his, you’re covered in God’s blood,” he said.
It was a life-changing word to hear and one that got him asking other inmates who’d received longer sentences – some being life sentences – how’d they get there.
Jackson specifically remembers a man on a life sentence telling him he was only in the car when some fellow gang members committed a crime. Because everyone wanted to keep quiet so as not to “snitch,” they all went down for the same sentencing.
Don’t worry about what other people think, Jackson said. You don’t have to be “real” because being “real” can lead to getting locked up.
Charles Williams, teen center unit director, said teens need to hear messages such as Winston’s and Jackson’s.
It gives them something different to look at outside what they are seeing in their communities.
“These gentlemen have actually been where a lot of them think they’re wanting to go but don’t want to go because it’s not a glorious place at the end of that road,” Williams said.
Reach Two has spoke at the teen center before; then, the teens sat quietly and listened. He noticed this time the teens were more interactive.
“Last time, they were so interested in hearing what he had to offer,” he said. “A lot of times they hear other people talk to them, but it doesn’t impact them the way it should and I like the way (Winston’s) real with them.”
The teens are young and still growing but some have already had experiences that resonate with Winston's message.
Isaiah Dixon, one of the teens in attendance, said he’s already got a good life going for him, but Winston’s message really hit him.
“It really stood out to me when (Winston) said ‘You’ll hate me for the truth but hate me for a lie,’” Dixon said.
Dixon didn’t know why exactly it stood out to him but he’s keeping the message close to heart.
Williams said he hopes Reach Two can visit the center one more time during the summer and hopes in the future to have Winston come back once a season – four times a year.
“With these things that (the teens) are experiencing," Williams said, "they need to hear somebody talking on that level that they’re on."
