VALDOSTA — Five middle school students recently joined the ranks of many successful REACH Scholars.
Newbern Middle School 2022-23 REACH Scholars are Briana Core, Summer Eberhart, Jeremiah Farley, Di’Asjah Favors and Destiny Walters.
Principal Valica Sampson said this is Newbern’s second REACH Georgia class.
REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia is the state’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program, launched in 2012 as a key component of the Complete College Georgia Initiative, according to the website.
The organization’s mission is “to ensure that Georgia’s low-income, academically promising students have the academic, social and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college and achieve postsecondary success.”
Dr. Alvin Hudson, Valdosta City Schools interim superintendent, rendered the welcome and closing remarks at the ceremony.
“We are proud of each of you. Hard work pays off and this is just the beginning for you all,” Hudson said. “You have earned this scholarship but if you stay the course there are more scholarship opportunities.”
Hudson encouraged each student to thank their parent or guardian for their support. He said, “you didn’t do it by yourself so tell your parent thank you for supporting you along this journey.”
The students signed their commitment contracts, along with their parents/guardians who committed to support the students throughout their journey.
Jarrett Northcutt, NMS counselor, said REACH Scholars must maintain a 2.5 HOPE-calculated grade point average, remain crime, drug and behavior-issue free and meet with a volunteer mentor and academic coach until they graduate from high school.
To be awarded the scholarship, each scholar must continue to meet program requirements until high school graduation. If students do not fulfill program standards, they risk losing their $10,000 scholarship.
The students will be assigned a mentor who will meet with the student weekly, at least eight times per semester.
Beth DeLoach, assistant superintendent of student support services, said, “The volunteer mentors are recruited, trained, supported and monitored by the REACH School Systems to ensure the scholars are provided with appropriate academic and social support.
“We look forward to partnering with you and your parents the next four in a half years to ensure you reach your academic goals, along with the support of community partners and volunteers.”
DeLoach thanked the Harley Langdale Foundation for its contribution of $10,000 each year to support the funds raised per student for postsecondary education.
In addition to the support of their parents and teachers, community partners like the City of Valdosta stressed the importance of supporting academic success.
District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody said, “The goal is to show the educational accomplishments of our scholars here at Newbern and to present each of them the avenue to be successful after high school.
“As a community, it is our job to pour into our young people, support their parents and support the administrators and teachers in our schools in order to move them to the next level.”
Richard Hardy, interim city manager, said, “Anytime we can create a path to support kids goals, the city is willing to support. I think it’s a great program and we will assist students to pair them with individuals to help meet their goals.”
Each student who graduates high school having met all program requirements receives a scholarship of up to $10,000. The student is able to receive up to $2,500 per year for up to four years to be used toward the cost of attendance while enrolled full-time at a HOPE-eligible postsecondary institution in Georgia.
