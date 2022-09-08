QUITMAN — A Ray City man died in Brooks County in a Labor Day traffic accident.
At 4:08 p.m., Sept. 5, a Georgia State Patrol trooper was sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ga. 133 and Ga. 122, according to a state patrol report.
The driver of one vehicle, a man from Valrico, Fla., told the trooper he was heading north on Ga. 133 when he saw another vehicle heading east on Ga. 122 when it was heading into the intersection.
The vehicle wound up in front of the Florida driver who couldn’t stop in time; after the collision, his car went into a ditch. The Florida driver was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
The driver of the other vehicle — William Michael Fousek, 53, of Ray City — was declared dead at the scene, the report states.
No charges have been issued in the incident.
