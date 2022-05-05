FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during an interview on Oct. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia Republicans vying for the state's top elections post sparred Monday, May 2, 2022 over former President Donald Trump's false claim that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. At a debate in Atlanta, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused his main rival, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, of lying and spreading misinformation about the presidential contest in the state.