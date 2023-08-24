VALDOSTA – Candidate qualifying continued Wednesday for municipal elections in Lowndes County, with candidates qualifying for Valdosta City Council seats and a few other candidates qualifying in other area races.
Here are the candidates qualified as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, along with the candidates who qualified Monday and Tuesday. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is trying a new system of listing qualifiers, which often does not designate the city in the link title.
VALDOSTA MAYOR
Scott James Matheson (incumbent)
J.D. Rice
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Yurshema Flanders
Vivian Miller-Cody (incumbent)
DISTRICT 5
Tim Carroll (incumbent)
DISTRICT 7 (AT LARGE)
Bill Love
Alvin Payton Jr.
Edgar "Nicky" Tooley
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 4
Tyra Howard (incumbent)
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Kenneth Davis (incumbent)
DISTRICT 3
David Lindsey
DASHER CITY COUNCIL
POST 3
Mike Dasher
Kenny Holton (was named under Post 4 in earlier listings this week but moved to Post 3 Wednesday)
POST 4
Bradley Eyre
REMERTON
MAYOR
Cornelius Holsendolph (incumbent)
CITY COUNCIL (AT LARGE)
Steve Koffler (incumbent)
Tony "Paco" Salcedo
Bill Wetherington (incumbent)
Valdosta City Council has five positions up for grabs in the Nov. 7 election: Mayor and Council Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. These seats are currently held by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Councilmembers Vivian Miller-Cody, Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., Tim Carroll and Ben Norton.
The Valdosta Board of Education will have three open seats for Districts 4, 5 and 6, currently held by Tyra Howard, Trey Sherwood and Dr. Tad Moseley.
Qualifying is also open for the Lowndes County cities of Hahira, Remerton and Dasher.
In Hahira, District 2 and 3 seats are up for election, currently held by Kenneth Davis and Mason Barfield.
Remerton will be electing a new mayor as well as two council seats, currently held by Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph, Bill Wetherington and Steve Koffler.
In Dasher, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for election, seats currently held by Alvin Armstrong and Anita Armstrong.
Valdosta’s fee to qualify for mayor is $765 and district City Council seats are $474.
Valdosta Board of Education qualifying fees are $35.
Hahira district seat fees are $180 and Dasher post fees are $120.
Remerton’s fee for mayor is $222 and council seat fees are $185.
Qualifying fees must be paid by cash, money order or check, and must be paid during the qualifying period.
More information: Contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850, e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com, or visit the office at 2808 N. Oak St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.