VALDOSTA – Eight governmental and educational positions across the City of Valdosta will be on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot.
Valdosta City Council has five positions up for grabs: Mayor and Council Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. These seats are currently held by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Councilmembers Vivian Miller-Cody, Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., Tim Carroll and Ben Norton.
The Valdosta Board of Education will have three open seats for Districts 4, 5 and 6, currently held by Tyra Howard, Trey Sherwood and Dr. Tad Moseley.
The cities of Hahira, Remerton and Dasher will also be holding elections.
In Hahira, District 2 and 3 seats are up for election, currently held by Kenneth Davis and Mason Barfield.
Remerton will be electing a new mayor as well as two council seats, currently held by Mayor Cornelius Holesendolph, Bill Wetherington and Steve Koffler.
In Dasher, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for election, seats currently filled by Alvin Armstrong and Anita Armstrong.
Valdosta’s fee for mayor is $765 and district seats are $474.
Valdosta City School Board fees are $35.
Hahira district seat fees are $180 and Dasher post fees are $120.
Remerton’s fee for mayor is $222 and council seat fees are $185.
Qualifying fees must be paid by cash, money order or check, and must be paid between 8:30 a.m., Aug. 21, and 5 p.m., Aug 23.
More information: Contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850, e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com, or come to the office at 2808 N. Oak St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
