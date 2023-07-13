Q: Why does my dog lick his feet so much?
A: Licking or chewing the feet is an extremely common phenomenon that many dog owners notice. Licking and chewing is often associated with underlying allergies, the feet are a common location but many other areas of the body can be affected as well, including the belly, inside of the thighs and along the back and hips. Even if a dog isn’t witnessed licking or chewing, a tell-tale sign is discolored, dark brown lick stained hair.
Allergies are essentially the body’s immune system overreacting to a substance that it shouldn’t. Our pets experience allergies to many of the same things we do, including pollen, dust, food and bugs. Many pets experience primarily skin lesions ranging from itchiness to hair loss, redness and infections. Recurrent ear infections with no other skin lesions are another very common presentation of allergies in dogs.
Some pets have seasons that are worse than others, often spring and summer when many plants are blooming and pollen is circulating. While there are many treatment options for controlling symptoms associated with allergies, there is unfortunately no cure.
Many dogs benefit from a combination of treatments to address skin lesions and underlying itchiness using topical treatments and systemic medications. Similar to humans, some dogs benefit from antihistamines; however, most dogs need more targeted medications to reduce their itchiness.
While licking of the feet can often be reduced by investigating and treating an underlying issue, some dogs have licked for long enough that it becomes a habit and even with treatment may not fully resolve. Due to the chronic nature of this kind of issue, it can take some trial and error to find what works best for your pet’s individual needs, so working closely with your pet’s veterinarian is very important. Making note of what treatments work best for each symptom can be very helpful in figuring out the best long-term treatment plan.
As always, if you feel your pet may have allergies, It Is always best to consult your vetenarian.
Dr. Amy Purvis, DMV, is with Northside Animal Hospital & Urgent Care.
