Q: My dog keeps getting ticks, is he going to get Lyme Disease?
A: Luckily, Lyme Disease isn’t a prevalent tick-borne disease in our area of Georgia. That doesn’t mean that it is impossible for them to pick it up, especially if they picked up the tick while traveling.
The bacteria that causes Lyme Disease infects ticks after they bite an infected mouse. The major tick of concern is the Deer Tick, which is prevalent among the deer population and is most active during the spring and summer.
Both the immature nymph stage and the adult stage can spread the bacteria but it takes about 48 hours of being attached to pass the bacteria along.
This 48-hour window is right where tick prevention comes in.
Most prescription tick prevention products kill or cause detachment of ticks between 12-24 hours from the time they attach, which significantly limits the chance of a dog becoming infected.
There is also a vaccination that prevents transmission of the bacteria from the tick to the dog and is commonly given annually in high-risk regions.
Unlike in humans, many dogs that become infected don’t show symptoms, with 95% of infected dogs never becoming sick.
The usual signs of illness include joint pain and fever, which typically occur weeks to months after infection.
Lyme nephritis is a long-term complication where the kidneys can become damaged from chronic infection. Regular annual testing is used for monitoring in high-risk areas to detect both sick and not sick infected dogs, much like heartworm testing in South Georgia.
Once a dog tests positive for Lyme disease, treatment is relatively straightforward, using a month-long course of antibiotics.
If you are noticing ticks on your dog, it is likely your veterinarian will recommend tick prevention, serial or repeated tick-borne disease testing and monitoring for signs of illness.
Dr. Amy Purvis, DVM, is with Northside Animal Hospital & Urgent Care.
