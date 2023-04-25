VALDOSTA — Pine Grove Elementary School received a Military Flagship School Award from the Georgia Department of Education.
Richard Woods, superintendent of Georgia Department of Education, said, “This means a lot to military personnel as their first concern when deploying or transitioning is their children and spouse. To say we in Georgia, especially at Pine Grove are looking after their students relieves a burden.”
Woods said as “a military brat” himself he understands the struggle of military children to live in multiple states and countries attending different schools and making new friends.
“This is a strictly volunteer award; it is something that schools and districts take on all by themselves. Thank you to the administrators, staff and school district for stepping up and going above and beyond,” he said.
April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, embracing the important role military children play in the Armed Forces community, according to the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy.
The state education department declared April 14 as Purple Up for the Military Child Day.
Schools across Georgia, including Valdosta and Lowndes County, wore purple to support military children.
During April, the Department of Defense Education Activity takes time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome.
United States Air Force Master Sgt. Ian Westfall said the school made the transition from Arizona to Valdosta easy for his family. His children, Bailey, fifth grade, Audrey, first grade, and Kash, kindergarten, attend school at Pine Grove.
“Pine Grove has been amazing to my children and our family. They have loved every moment and have thrived in this environment. We do not want to leave anytime soon,” he said.
DoDEA officials encourage schools to plan special events to honor military children and have administrators and principals incorporate this month's themes into their everyday duties and responsibilities, according to the website.
Al Swilley, Pine Grove principal, said, “We always go above and beyond for all of our students but we especially try to do so much for our military students as they face so many challenges with deployment, moving and learning in a school environment.
“We appreciate our military parents and families, and we are grateful they have entrusted us with their children.”
