VALDOSTA – It’s starting to look a lot like Halloween at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The amusement park received hundreds of real pumpkins Wednesday in preparation for its Great Pumpkin LumiNights, a new attraction that will debut Sept. 24 and will feature artificial pumpkin animal sculptures scattered throughout the park.
“We’re always looking for new, fun and exciting events here at Wild Adventures and we looked at Great Pumpkin LumiNights as an amazing opportunity to make Wild Adventures the place for families to visit for fall and Halloween in South Georgia and North Florida,” Adam Floyd, public relations and marketing manager, said.
Patrick Pearson, sales and marketing director, said LumiNights has been in the works for two years with an original debut date in 2020.
“It represents a really significant investment in our park that Herschend Family Entertainment has made,” he said. “It’s three-quarters of a million dollars, so it’s a very big event.”
LumiNights is a mixture of artificial pumpkins from the Funkins company and live pumpkins from Cottonhill Farms in South Carolina. A shipment of 12 pallets of Cottonhill pumpkins arrived Wednesday morning.
Wild Adventures has spent about a year and a half building the artificial pumpkin sculptures, Pearson said.
“The park is going to be really transformed,” he said.
The Great Pumpkin LumiNights is a complement to the park’s Second Annual Pumpkin Spice Festival, which spotlights more than 20 pumpkin spice-infused food items.
Floyd said there will be items such as funnel cake fries, pulled pork barbecue sliders, cotton candy and churros – all pumpkin spice flavored.
Wild Adventures offers the Pumpkin Spice Festival passport for $55.99. Floyd said the passport includes five food items, unlimited soda and park admission.
Visit wildadventures.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.