VALDOSTA – Feb. 7 is recognized nationwide as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
“This observance is a day to acknowledge how HIV disproportionately affects Black people,” health officials said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains this is “a day to acknowledge progress in HIV prevention and care among Black/African American people, while recognizing the work still needed.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District’s HIV Prevention Program is hosting an event in recognition of the day.
From 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, the HIV Prevention Program will be at V-Town Gifts and More, 2019 N. Ashley St., offering free confidential HIV testing.
The first 50 people who are tested during the event will receive a free $25 Walmart gift card and a special event T-shirt.
“Black communities have made great progress in reducing HIV. Yet, issues such as racism, discrimination and mistrust in the health care system may affect whether Black people seek or receive HIV prevention services,” according to the CDC website.
“South Health District is proud to recognize NBHAAD and continuously strive to do our part in combating HIV within our communities,” health officials said.
“Outreach events such as this are important as they provide essential information directly to those who are at risk for HIV,” said Ebony Resurreccion, HIV prevention coordinator. “Our program strives to maintain close relationships with the organizations and people within our community. Those relationships allow us the opportunity to host these types of testing events so people can know their status and be linked to care if necessary. Our ultimate goal is to reduce the incidence of HIV infection in our communities, one event at a time.”
The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
For more information on the HIV Prevention Program, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/HIV.
