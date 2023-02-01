VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre won 10 Broadway World Tallahassee Regional Awards, including best musical and favorite local theatre.
PSST!’s 2022 season production of “Sister Act: The Musical” won best musical.
Shane Frampton won best performer in a musical for the Fairy Godmother in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Frampton also won as best supporting performance in a musical as Mother Superior in “Sister Act.”
“Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” won for best ensemble performance; the show featured Sydney Archibald, Jaymyria Etienne, Yasir Muhammad, Justin Emmanuel Parker, Rebekah Tyson.
Christina Johnson won best costume design of a play or musical for “Ain’t Misbehavin.’”
Elie Siegel won best lighting design of a play or musical for “Cinderella.”
David Springfield won best music direction and orchestra performance for “Cinderella.”
Sarah Wildes Arnett won best choreography of a play or musical for “Cinderella.”
Hank Rion won best direction of a musical for “Sister Act.”
PSST! won the favorite local theatre award, which represents theatres in Georgia and Florida.
Overall, Peach State was nominated for 28 awards in 11 categories.
Based on the nominations, people had an opportunity to vote online for their favorites through Dec. 31.
Peach State Summer Theatre is Valdosta’s premier professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build and present three musicals in rotating repertory.
Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST.
The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,” offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home and won eight Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.
The 2022 season marked the return to three shows.
The Georgia General Assembly designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.
PSST’s 2023 season features Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Mahala: A Gospel Musical” and Monty Python’s “Spamalot.”
