VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre promises "no princesses" for the 2023 season of musicals.
But there should still be something for all ages of theatregoers.
"Nickelodeon The Spongebob Musical," "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical" and "Monty Python's Spamalot" are the 2023 slate of summer musicals, PSST! representatives said Monday evening.
The announcement came during the drawing for the annual PSST! raffle at 301 North, a downtown restaurant.
H. Duke Guthrie, PSST! managing director, Hank Rion, PSST! artistic director, and Jeani Synyard, representing the PSST! board, said the 2023 season presents something completely different for the long-running professional musical troupe.
– "Nickelodeon The Spongebob Musical" is a live, musical version based on the animated Spongebob Squarepants and his cartoon buddies in Bikini Bottom on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.
– "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical" has a small cast with the promise of large voices performing the hymns, gospels and spirituals of Mahalia Jackson.
– "Monty Python's Spamalot" is an irreverent musical comedy based on the movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."
The season starts with "Spongebob" opening June 2, continues with "Mahalia" opening June 9, and "Spamalot" opening June 23, then all three shows run in rotating repertory through July 22, at Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
The online box office opens for early bird season memberships in late November.
Sweepstakes winners are:
Grand prize of Steel's Jewelry shopping spree: Evan Miller.
"Tina" musical in Atlanta: John Bennett.
Wild Adventures Theme Parks, two season passes: Jan Brice.
Sutherland Yoga Studio: Gail Eldridge and Susan Sumner.
Perfect Settings gift certificate: Donald O. Davis.
R.L. Martin gift certificate: Mike Gudley.
Only Options gift certificate: Tom Phillips.
Valdosta date night: Michelle Kirkpatrick.
PSST 2023 season memberships: Marriott Miller.
PSST! is the official state musical theatre of Georgia. The Valdosta Daily Times is a PSST! sponsor.
Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.
