VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre is back.
There are no princesses this year but audiences can expect to find a SpongeBob, a tribute to a gospel legend and plenty of Monty Python-esque knights in shining armor.
Actors and creative staff arrived in town a little more than a week ago. They have been undergoing an intense series of rehearsals to prepare for opening three full musicals within the next few Fridays in June. The first opens this Friday, June 2.
The season starts with “Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical” opening June 2, continues with “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical” opening June 9, and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” opening June 23, then all three shows run in rotating repertory through July 22, at Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
– “Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical” is a live, musical version based on the animated SpongeBob SquarePants and his cartoon buddies in Bikini Bottom on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. Barbara Hartwig is show director. She is a veteran PSST! director, choreographer and performer.
– “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical” has a small cast with the promise of large voices performing the hymns, gospels and spirituals of Mahalia Jackson. Katherine LeRoy-Lawson is the show director. She is a director, actor and educator.
– “Monty Python’s Spamalot” is an irreverent musical comedy based on the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Hank Rion, PSST! artistic director, directs this show. This is Rion’s second year as artistic director; last year, he directed the PSST! productions “Cinderella” and “Sister Act.”
Rehearsals for “SpongeBob” began almost as soon as the actors arrived on the Valdosta State University campus. Rehearsals for the second show were already underway late last week, said Duke Guthrie, PSST! managing director.
The PSST! troupe is a combination of actors selected during theatre auditions conducted throughout the Southeastern United States, Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance faculty and students, and former VSU, PSST! and Jekyll Island performers.
Combining PSST! with the Jekyll years, VSU has served as the umbrella organization for more than 30 years of professional summer musicals.
Peach State is Georgia’s official musical theatre for the state. The Valdosta Daily Times is a PSST! sponsor.
For specific show times and dates, box office hours, tickets, visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.
