VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre has cancelled performances scheduled from June 29 through July 3, due to illness, according to a Valdosta State University statement released Tuesday afternoon.
The professional theatre company plans to return to the stage July 6 through the end of the season July 23, according to the statement.
"Due to illnesses within the company, we have determined that it is necessary to cancel the performances scheduled for June 29 – July 3," according to the statement.
Box office staff are contacting people with reservations during those dates to reschedule dates or make reimbursements.
Like most other activities, PSST! canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PSST! returned to the stage last year with one show.
Peach State returned with three full shows for the 2022 season: Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" which opened early this month, "Ain't Misbehavin'" which opened June 17 and "Sister Act," which opened June 24.
More information: Call (229) 259-7770.
