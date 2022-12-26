VALDOSTA — PruittHealth–Holly Hill was recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.
The center earned this designation by achieving a rating of “high performing,” the highest possible rating, for long-term care, company officials said in a statement.
U.S. News only gives the designation of best nursing home to centers that satisfy the publication’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a leader in health care by U.S. News and World Report. We remain dedicated to serving our patients and community,” said Cheryl Coleman, administrator at PruittHealth – Holly Hill.
The long-term care designation is based on U.S. News’ assessment of nine quality measures focusing on staffing, medical outcomes and care processes, to name a few.
Out of the more than 15,000 nursing homes U.S. News evaluated, PruittHealth – Holly Hill was one of 1,103 homes to meet the criteria for the prestigious “high performing” rating in the long-term care category.
For more information about PruittHealth, visit PruittHealth.com.
