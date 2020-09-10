VALDOSTA — Following a plateau of COVID-19 infections and deaths, the PruittHealth Lakehaven location has begun to accept new patients again.
The nursing home accounted for about a third (16) of Lowndes deaths due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 13, but deaths at the facility had not increased as of Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health.
In addition to deaths not rising, the number of patients infected with the virus has not increased, remaining at 60 since the start of the pandemic, per the GDCH.
With this level of stasis, PruittHealth reduced the facility's alert code from "red" to "amber," according to a company statement
"By moving to Alert Code Amber, the center has no positive or presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at this time," according to the statement.
PruittHealth Lakehaven will start accepting new patients again and allow additional staff and limited vendors to re-enter the building, according to the statement.
Any newly admitted patients will be required to quarantine for 14 days to monitor for "signs and symptoms of COVID-19," according to PruittHealth. Although new patients can be admitted, visitations will still not be allowed aside patients in end of life stages, read the statement.
In Lowndes County, 34 more COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,652 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
So far, 184 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
As of Thursday, 72 Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The South Health District has performed 26,958 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Thursday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 29 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Thursday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 602 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 130 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
